WeBank and Fusion Bank Set New Benchmark in Core Banking Innovation

At the TAB Global Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2025, WeBank Technology Services and Fusion Bank were awarded for their collaborative Next-Generation Core Banking System project. The two institutions were recognized for their innovation and technological prowess in the financial sector.

The collaborative project focused on enhancing Fusion Bank's digital service capabilities and improving cost-efficiency. The upgrade included more than 150 subsystems and showcased remarkable improvements, with digital transitions completed rapidly and efficiently.

This award highlights the transformative role of WeBank and Fusion Bank's initiative in the financial industry. By significantly reducing product development cycles and IT costs, this project reflects a step forward in the evolution of digital banking technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)