India's Indigenous AMCA Project Takes Flight

In a significant move towards bolstering India's air power, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the execution model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. This ambitious program aims to domestically develop a fifth-generation, medium-weight, stealth fighter jet, enhancing the Indian Air Force's capabilities. The project highlights India's commitment to self-reliance in defense technology.

The Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday that the AMCA Programme Execution Model will foster a competitive domestic aerospace ecosystem. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will spearhead the project in collaboration with industry partners. This approach allows both private and public sectors to participate through independent bids or joint ventures, provided they comply with Indian legal regulations.

This initiative marks a crucial step in utilizing indigenous expertise to create an AMCA prototype, a major stride towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in India's aerospace sector. With the Cabinet Committee on Security's endorsement, the project, estimated at Rs 15,000 crore, represents a strategic investment in India's defense future.

