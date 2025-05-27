Left Menu

India's Indigenous AMCA Project Takes Flight

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the execution model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) to enhance India's air power and self-reliance in aerospace. This indigenous project, with an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore, seeks to develop advanced stealth fighter jets with equal participation from private and public sectors.

Updated: 27-05-2025 10:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards bolstering India's air power, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the execution model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project. This ambitious program aims to domestically develop a fifth-generation, medium-weight, stealth fighter jet, enhancing the Indian Air Force's capabilities. The project highlights India's commitment to self-reliance in defense technology.

The Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday that the AMCA Programme Execution Model will foster a competitive domestic aerospace ecosystem. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will spearhead the project in collaboration with industry partners. This approach allows both private and public sectors to participate through independent bids or joint ventures, provided they comply with Indian legal regulations.

This initiative marks a crucial step in utilizing indigenous expertise to create an AMCA prototype, a major stride towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in India's aerospace sector. With the Cabinet Committee on Security's endorsement, the project, estimated at Rs 15,000 crore, represents a strategic investment in India's defense future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

