U.S. Halts Semiconductor Software Sales to China Amid Tensions
The Trump administration has ordered U.S. firms, including major Electronic Design Automation groups, to cease selling semiconductor design software to China, sparking significant market reactions. Synopsys and Cadence saw notable stock declines, while the Commerce Department reviews exports crucial to U.S.-China relations.
The Trump administration has issued an order prohibiting U.S. software firms from selling their semiconductor design services to Chinese entities, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday. This move affects leading Electronic Design Automation companies such as Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA.
The directive, issued by the Bureau of Industry and Security, has already impacted the stock market. Shares of Cadence dropped by 10%, while Synopsys experienced an 11% fall following the news.
A Commerce Department spokesperson noted that there is an ongoing review of exports that hold strategic significance to China, which has led to the suspension of some existing licenses or the imposition of additional requirements. Synopsys generates approximately 16% of its revenue from China, whereas China accounts for around 12% of Cadence's annual revenue.
