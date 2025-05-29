Left Menu

U.S. Halts Semiconductor Software Sales to China Amid Tensions

The Trump administration has ordered U.S. firms, including major Electronic Design Automation groups, to cease selling semiconductor design software to China, sparking significant market reactions. Synopsys and Cadence saw notable stock declines, while the Commerce Department reviews exports crucial to U.S.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 01:22 IST
U.S. Halts Semiconductor Software Sales to China Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has issued an order prohibiting U.S. software firms from selling their semiconductor design services to Chinese entities, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday. This move affects leading Electronic Design Automation companies such as Cadence, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA.

The directive, issued by the Bureau of Industry and Security, has already impacted the stock market. Shares of Cadence dropped by 10%, while Synopsys experienced an 11% fall following the news.

A Commerce Department spokesperson noted that there is an ongoing review of exports that hold strategic significance to China, which has led to the suspension of some existing licenses or the imposition of additional requirements. Synopsys generates approximately 16% of its revenue from China, whereas China accounts for around 12% of Cadence's annual revenue.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025