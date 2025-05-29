Left Menu

US Suspends Critical Tech Sales to China Amid Export Tensions

The United States has paused certain sales of critical technologies to China, particularly affecting jet engines for COMAC's C919 aircraft. This move is in response to China's export restrictions on minerals. The C919 relies on global components, including LEAP engines from GE Aerospace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 06:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has put a halt on some technology sales to China, focusing primarily on jet engines for Chinese aerospace manufacturer COMAC, as reported by the New York Times. This decision comes as a counter to China's limits on exporting vital minerals to the U.S.

According to sources cited by the Times, the Commerce Department has suspended licenses permitting U.S. companies to sell technology to COMAC, which affects the development of its C919 aircraft. Both the Commerce Department and the Chinese Embassy in Washington have yet to comment on the situation.

Though the C919 is assembled in China, many of its parts, including its LEAP engine made by GE Aerospace, are sourced from abroad. The aircraft, positioned to rival Airbus and Boeing, has been in service since 2023 but currently only operates within China and Hong Kong.

