India: The Unstoppable IT Giant Driving Global Change

In a recent discussion, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), proclaimed India as the IT capital of the world, citing that it plays a pivotal role in global technology growth.

Chauhan elucidated that India hosts an estimated two to three crore IT jobs, with thousands of global IT companies establishing their base within the country. He highlighted the historical significance of NSE's initiation of India's first digital public infrastructure in 1994, and how it catalyzed the country's technology revolution.

He further emphasized the burgeoning manufacturing and service sectors in India, stating that technology ensures robust economic growth. Chauhan called India's current technological era as 'Capitalism without Capital,' suggesting that innovation can drive progress without heavy capital investments.