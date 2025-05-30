Left Menu

India: The Unstoppable IT Giant Driving Global Change

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, CEO of NSE, highlights India's status as the IT capital of the world, fueled by technology and two crore to three crore IT jobs. With a robust service sector and an emerging manufacturing capacity, India's economic resilience continues to grow, driven by its technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent discussion, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), proclaimed India as the IT capital of the world, citing that it plays a pivotal role in global technology growth.

Chauhan elucidated that India hosts an estimated two to three crore IT jobs, with thousands of global IT companies establishing their base within the country. He highlighted the historical significance of NSE's initiation of India's first digital public infrastructure in 1994, and how it catalyzed the country's technology revolution.

He further emphasized the burgeoning manufacturing and service sectors in India, stating that technology ensures robust economic growth. Chauhan called India's current technological era as 'Capitalism without Capital,' suggesting that innovation can drive progress without heavy capital investments.

