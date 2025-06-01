Left Menu

Trump Withdraws Tech Billionaire's NASA Nomination

President Trump has rescinded the nomination of Jared Isaacman, tech billionaire and associate of Elon Musk, to lead NASA. The decision, shared by an anonymous source, comes amid unclear White House and NASA commentary. Isaacman, founder of Shift4 and SpaceX collaborator, was awaiting a Senate confirmation vote.

Updated: 01-06-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 05:00 IST
President Donald Trump has withdrawn his nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to head NASA, according to an anonymous source. The White House made no immediate comment.

Isaacman, an associate of Elon Musk and founder of Shift4, was poised to take the role following a Senate confirmation hearing.

The decision follows Musk's departure from his government role, as reported by Semafor. Isaacman's nomination revocation leaves NASA's leadership in question.

