Trump Withdraws Tech Billionaire's NASA Nomination

President Donald Trump has withdrawn his nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to head NASA, according to an anonymous source. The White House made no immediate comment.

Isaacman, an associate of Elon Musk and founder of Shift4, was poised to take the role following a Senate confirmation hearing.

The decision follows Musk's departure from his government role, as reported by Semafor. Isaacman's nomination revocation leaves NASA's leadership in question.