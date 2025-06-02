Left Menu

FBI Investigates Boulder Terror Attack

FBI Director Kash Patel announced ongoing investigations into a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Details remain scarce, but authorities are actively working on the scene. Updates will be provided as more information surfaces.

Updated: 02-06-2025 03:00 IST
On Sunday, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the agency is actively investigating a targeted terror attack that took place in Boulder, Colorado. The director assured the public of the agency's commitment to uncovering the details of the incident.

Though specific details of the attack were not disclosed, Patel shared on social media that FBI agents, alongside local law enforcement, are already present at the scene. This swift response underscores the joint efforts to address the potential threat.

Patel promised that updates would be provided as more information becomes available, emphasizing the importance of public safety and informed awareness as the investigation unfolds.

