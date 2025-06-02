Smartphones: The Modern Age Parasites

Smartphones, once tools of mutual benefit for human society, are increasingly being viewed through the lens of parasitism. A recent article in the Australasian Journal of Philosophy suggests that these devices, initially beneficial, have begun to sap time, attention, and personal information for the gain of tech companies.

The relationship between humans and smartphones illustrates a shift from mutualism, where both parties benefit, to parasitism, where one party benefits at the expense of the other. This mirrors evolution, where organisms sometimes shift relationships, showing the fine line between technological aid and exploitation.

As smartphones have become an essential part of daily life, their addictive nature and data-driven applications have made it difficult for users to break free. Experts argue that individual efforts alone cannot counter this dependency, and call for regulatory actions to level the power imbalance in the digital ecosystem.

