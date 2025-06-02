AI/ML Hiring Surges Amid IT Sector Slowdown

The hiring landscape in India experienced a mixed bag in May 2025, with the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning sector posting a 25% year-on-year growth, while the broader Information Technology industry saw a 5% decline.

The Naukri JobSpeak May 2025 report highlighted continued momentum in AI/ML hiring, particularly in major metros, alongside a stable demand for senior professionals, as stated by Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal.

Despite overall stability, specific sectors like real estate and insurance showed growth, whereas sectors such as retail and telecom faced declines. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Pune experienced noticeable hiring activity, driven by startups and unicorns in Banking and Financial Services.