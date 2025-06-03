Left Menu

Zydus Expands into Global Biologics CDMO Market with Strategic Acquisition

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. expands its global biologics CDMO capabilities by acquiring Agenus Inc.'s U.S.-based facilities. The acquisition enables Zydus to serve the biotech sector with advanced development and manufacturing services, and positions them as a key player in the booming U.S. biologics market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:35 IST
Zydus Expands into Global Biologics CDMO Market with Strategic Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., a prominent name in global healthcare, is making a significant move into the thriving biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sector. The company announced its acquisition of two biologics manufacturing facilities in California from Agenus Inc., a deal amounting to an upfront payment of US$75 million.

This acquisition marks a strategic investment by Zydus in the U.S. biologics market, establishing them as a key player capable of offering end-to-end biologics services. The newly acquired facilities will provide Zydus with unparalleled access to advanced biologics manufacturing capabilities in one of the world's prominent biotechnology hubs.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus, highlighted this acquisition as a milestone step towards expanding the company's global footprint and enhancing partnerships with innovation-centered biotech entities. The global biologics CDMO market is poised for extensive growth, and Zydus' entry into this sphere positions them to capitalize on burgeoning opportunities in the biopharmaceutical industry.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025