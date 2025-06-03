Zydus Expands into Global Biologics CDMO Market with Strategic Acquisition
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. expands its global biologics CDMO capabilities by acquiring Agenus Inc.'s U.S.-based facilities. The acquisition enables Zydus to serve the biotech sector with advanced development and manufacturing services, and positions them as a key player in the booming U.S. biologics market.
- Country:
- India
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., a prominent name in global healthcare, is making a significant move into the thriving biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sector. The company announced its acquisition of two biologics manufacturing facilities in California from Agenus Inc., a deal amounting to an upfront payment of US$75 million.
This acquisition marks a strategic investment by Zydus in the U.S. biologics market, establishing them as a key player capable of offering end-to-end biologics services. The newly acquired facilities will provide Zydus with unparalleled access to advanced biologics manufacturing capabilities in one of the world's prominent biotechnology hubs.
Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus, highlighted this acquisition as a milestone step towards expanding the company's global footprint and enhancing partnerships with innovation-centered biotech entities. The global biologics CDMO market is poised for extensive growth, and Zydus' entry into this sphere positions them to capitalize on burgeoning opportunities in the biopharmaceutical industry.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zydus
- biologics
- CDMO
- acquisition
- Agenus
- manufacturing
- pharmaceutical
- California
- innovation
- biotech
ALSO READ
Manufacturing Revolution: Make it in the Emirates 2025 Unveils Future Innovations
India's Manufacturing Momentum: A Competitive Edge for Global Growth
India's Manufacturing Surge: Global Investors Take Notice
Africa CDC and Unitaid Join Forces to Boost Local Health Product Manufacturing
Shyam Metalics Ventures into Wagon Manufacturing