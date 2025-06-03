Russia's Gigachat AI Prepares for ISS Debut, Boosting Tech Capabilities

Russia is set to enhance the technological capabilities on the International Space Station (ISS) by integrating its homegrown artificial intelligence model, Gigachat. The announcement was made by Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov, who confirmed the plan during a recent technology conference in Moscow.

Developed by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, Gigachat is one of the country's flagship large language models (LLMs) as it seeks to compete with the United States and China in the global AI arena. The AI system is expected to aid the ISS crew in processing satellite imagery, significantly increasing resolution capabilities from one meter per pixel to 0.5 meters.

The next mission to the ISS, scheduled for November 27, will deliver the necessary components for Gigachat. Amidst these advancements, Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to the ISS until 2028 while also planning to launch the first modules of a new Russian space station by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)