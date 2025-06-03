Left Menu

Russia's Gigachat AI Prepares for ISS Debut, Boosting Tech Capabilities

Russia plans to integrate its Gigachat AI model into the ISS this autumn, enhancing satellite imagery processing. Developed by Sberbank, Gigachat aims to improve image resolution and assist crew operations. Russia remains committed to the ISS till 2028, as it works on its own space station by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:03 IST
Russia's Gigachat AI Prepares for ISS Debut, Boosting Tech Capabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is set to enhance the technological capabilities on the International Space Station (ISS) by integrating its homegrown artificial intelligence model, Gigachat. The announcement was made by Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov, who confirmed the plan during a recent technology conference in Moscow.

Developed by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, Gigachat is one of the country's flagship large language models (LLMs) as it seeks to compete with the United States and China in the global AI arena. The AI system is expected to aid the ISS crew in processing satellite imagery, significantly increasing resolution capabilities from one meter per pixel to 0.5 meters.

The next mission to the ISS, scheduled for November 27, will deliver the necessary components for Gigachat. Amidst these advancements, Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to the ISS until 2028 while also planning to launch the first modules of a new Russian space station by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025