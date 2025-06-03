Russia's Gigachat AI Prepares for ISS Debut, Boosting Tech Capabilities
Russia plans to integrate its Gigachat AI model into the ISS this autumn, enhancing satellite imagery processing. Developed by Sberbank, Gigachat aims to improve image resolution and assist crew operations. Russia remains committed to the ISS till 2028, as it works on its own space station by 2027.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is set to enhance the technological capabilities on the International Space Station (ISS) by integrating its homegrown artificial intelligence model, Gigachat. The announcement was made by Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov, who confirmed the plan during a recent technology conference in Moscow.
Developed by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, Gigachat is one of the country's flagship large language models (LLMs) as it seeks to compete with the United States and China in the global AI arena. The AI system is expected to aid the ISS crew in processing satellite imagery, significantly increasing resolution capabilities from one meter per pixel to 0.5 meters.
The next mission to the ISS, scheduled for November 27, will deliver the necessary components for Gigachat. Amidst these advancements, Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to the ISS until 2028 while also planning to launch the first modules of a new Russian space station by 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Security: L&T Technology's Strategic MoU with BITS Pilani
Vajra Sentinel: A Breakthrough in Indian Defense Technology
Election Commission Harnesses Technology for Seamless Voting Process Ahead of Elections
Cyber Threat Alert: Russian Campaign Targets Western Logistics and Technology
Symbiosis Institute of Technology: Shaping the Future of Engineering Education