Reddit Faces Major Outage, Affects Thousands

Reddit experienced a significant outage impacting over 29,000 users, as per Downdetector.com. The issue was reported around 2:46 p.m. ET, and Reddit is currently investigating the elevated error reports. The number of affected users might differ from the tracked data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Social media giant Reddit experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving over 29,000 users unable to access the platform.

The problem, reported by the outage tracking site Downdetector.com, began affecting users around 2:46 p.m. ET. Downdetector aggregates reports from multiple sources to track such issues.

Reddit acknowledged the issue and announced on their status page that they are investigating the elevated error reports. While the tracked number is significant, the actual number of users affected might differ from those registered on the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

