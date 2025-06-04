Reddit Faces Major Outage, Affects Thousands
Reddit experienced a significant outage impacting over 29,000 users, as per Downdetector.com. The issue was reported around 2:46 p.m. ET, and Reddit is currently investigating the elevated error reports. The number of affected users might differ from the tracked data.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:39 IST
Social media giant Reddit experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving over 29,000 users unable to access the platform.
The problem, reported by the outage tracking site Downdetector.com, began affecting users around 2:46 p.m. ET. Downdetector aggregates reports from multiple sources to track such issues.
Reddit acknowledged the issue and announced on their status page that they are investigating the elevated error reports. While the tracked number is significant, the actual number of users affected might differ from those registered on the site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- outage
- Downdetector
- users
- error
- investigation
- social media
- tracking
- entertainment
- website
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foiling Terror: Suspects Arrested in Hyderabad Bomb Plot
India Demands Extradition of Key Terrorists: A Call for Justice
Maharashtra's Cabinet Boost and India's Global Push Against Terrorism
Tragedy in the Fields: ASHA Worker's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation
Adani Group Under Scrutiny: SEBI's Investigation Raises Questions