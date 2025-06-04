Reddit Faces Major Outage, Affects Thousands

Social media giant Reddit experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving over 29,000 users unable to access the platform.

The problem, reported by the outage tracking site Downdetector.com, began affecting users around 2:46 p.m. ET. Downdetector aggregates reports from multiple sources to track such issues.

Reddit acknowledged the issue and announced on their status page that they are investigating the elevated error reports. While the tracked number is significant, the actual number of users affected might differ from those registered on the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)