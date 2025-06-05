Revolutionizing Recruitment: SSC's Mobile App Empowers Rural Aspirants
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has launched an upgraded mobile app, 'mySSC,' to facilitate government job applications, especially benefiting rural candidates. The app allows seamless application processes, biometric verification, and eliminates the need for middlemen. It aims to make recruitment more accessible and secure by integrating Aadhaar services.
- Country:
- India
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced a mobile application to streamline the application process for government job aspirants, as announced by a top SSC official on Thursday.
The upgraded 'mySSC app' is designed to assist candidates, particularly those from rural areas, by allowing them to complete the entire application process on their mobile devices. According to SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan, this mobile application enables candidates to apply for exams without relying on external facilities or personnel.
Developed by Cubastion Consulting, the app integrates biometric identity verification and Aadhaar-enabled services, providing a user-friendly platform for candidates. CEO Ravi Kumar highlighted that the app empowers applicants by removing intermediaries and making recruitment fairer and more secure.
ALSO READ
MGNREGA Wages Still Hindered by Aadhaar Payment System Challenges
BJP Flags Alleged Fake Marriage Using Forged Aadhaar Cards in Hyderabad
Navigating Aadhaar: Your Guide to India's Digital Identity
Clean Energy Push: Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils Battery Aadhaar and EV Growth Plans
Battery Aadhaar: Transforming India's Battery Ecosystem