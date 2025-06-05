Left Menu

Revolutionizing Recruitment: SSC's Mobile App Empowers Rural Aspirants

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has launched an upgraded mobile app, 'mySSC,' to facilitate government job applications, especially benefiting rural candidates. The app allows seamless application processes, biometric verification, and eliminates the need for middlemen. It aims to make recruitment more accessible and secure by integrating Aadhaar services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:21 IST
Revolutionizing Recruitment: SSC's Mobile App Empowers Rural Aspirants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced a mobile application to streamline the application process for government job aspirants, as announced by a top SSC official on Thursday.

The upgraded 'mySSC app' is designed to assist candidates, particularly those from rural areas, by allowing them to complete the entire application process on their mobile devices. According to SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan, this mobile application enables candidates to apply for exams without relying on external facilities or personnel.

Developed by Cubastion Consulting, the app integrates biometric identity verification and Aadhaar-enabled services, providing a user-friendly platform for candidates. CEO Ravi Kumar highlighted that the app empowers applicants by removing intermediaries and making recruitment fairer and more secure.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025