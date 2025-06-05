Revolutionizing Recruitment: SSC's Mobile App Empowers Rural Aspirants

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced a mobile application to streamline the application process for government job aspirants, as announced by a top SSC official on Thursday.

The upgraded 'mySSC app' is designed to assist candidates, particularly those from rural areas, by allowing them to complete the entire application process on their mobile devices. According to SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan, this mobile application enables candidates to apply for exams without relying on external facilities or personnel.

Developed by Cubastion Consulting, the app integrates biometric identity verification and Aadhaar-enabled services, providing a user-friendly platform for candidates. CEO Ravi Kumar highlighted that the app empowers applicants by removing intermediaries and making recruitment fairer and more secure.