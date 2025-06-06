Left Menu

SpaceX Drama: $22 Billion at Stake Amid Musk-Trump Clash

A public feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump endangers $22 billion in SpaceX's government contracts. The disagreement stems from Musk's critique of Trump's tax legislation. The potential fallout poses risks to U.S. space programs, notably affecting NASA's reliance on SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft for transporting astronauts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 08:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tumultuous relationship between Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump took a dramatic turn, threatening billions in government contracts with SpaceX. The fallout could significantly impact U.S. space programs due to this high-stakes disagreement.

The clash ignited over Musk's vocal criticism of Trump's tax policies, prompting a barrage of public remarks. Musk initially threatened to pull the Dragon spacecraft, which is crucial to NASA's missions, only to backpedal later on, underscoring the volatility and strategic importance of the issue.

As tensions simmer, the industry watches closely. The outcome of this feud could have far-reaching implications, affecting various space ventures and Musk's standing with federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

