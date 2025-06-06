Zelenskiy Urges Global Unity Against Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a fervent appeal to Western nations, calling for intensified pressure on Russia following a significant escalation in attacks. The appeal comes in the wake of Russia launching an aerial assault involving more than 400 drones and 40 missiles against Ukraine on Friday.

In a strongly worded message on social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted the urgency of the situation. 'If someone is not applying pressure and is giving the war more time to take lives – that is complicity and accountability,' he wrote, urging immediate and decisive action.

The Ukrainian leader's call seeks to galvanize the international community to take a united stand, emphasizing the toll of ongoing violence and the moral responsibility of global leaders to respond effectively.

