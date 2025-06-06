Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Global Unity Against Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the international community to increase pressure on Russia following a major aerial attack on Ukraine involving over 400 drones and 40 missiles. He stressed that any delay in action equates to complicity, urging decisive measures from global leaders.

Updated: 06-06-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:08 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a fervent appeal to Western nations, calling for intensified pressure on Russia following a significant escalation in attacks. The appeal comes in the wake of Russia launching an aerial assault involving more than 400 drones and 40 missiles against Ukraine on Friday.

In a strongly worded message on social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted the urgency of the situation. 'If someone is not applying pressure and is giving the war more time to take lives – that is complicity and accountability,' he wrote, urging immediate and decisive action.

The Ukrainian leader's call seeks to galvanize the international community to take a united stand, emphasizing the toll of ongoing violence and the moral responsibility of global leaders to respond effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

