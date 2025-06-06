Left Menu

SpaceX vs. Politics: Musk's Threat to Decommission Dragon Capsule Amid Government Tensions

Elon Musk threatened to decommission SpaceX's Dragon capsule amidst tensions with President Donald Trump, potentially affecting NASA's reliance on the spacecraft for transporting astronauts and supplies to and from the International Space Station. The development raises concerns over U.S. and Russian space collaboration, highlighting reliance and competition dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:19 IST
SpaceX vs. Politics: Musk's Threat to Decommission Dragon Capsule Amid Government Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heated social media exchange on Thursday, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, threatened to decommission the Dragon space capsule, a critical piece of technology developed by SpaceX for NASA. This announcement came amid tensions with President Donald Trump, who proposed cutting government contracts with Musk's companies.

The threat is significant as it could impact NASA's operations. The Dragon capsule, developed through government contracts, is vital for ferrying crews and supplies to the International Space Station. As of now, SpaceX is the only U.S. company capable of transporting astronauts to the ISS, with Boeing's Starliner facing setbacks.

NASA relies heavily on SpaceX, not only for space station missions but also for future moon landings. The situation underscores complex interdependencies in international space collaboration, particularly between the U.S. and Russia. The geopolitical ramifications of Musk's move loom large, as SpaceX continues to be a major player in the space sector, with ongoing projects and collaborations.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025