Billionaire Battle: Trump and Musk Face Off Amid Political Turmoil

After a heated public argument, a call between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is scheduled, following threats concerning government contracts. Their social media exchanges hint at deeper political and economic tensions that could affect future elections and business interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:03 IST
Donald Trump

In a dramatic turn of events, a call between former U.S. President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk is scheduled for Friday, following a highly publicized spat over government contracts and political decisions.

Their falling-out became evident on social media, with Musk calling for Trump's impeachment and Trump criticizing Musk's business dealings. This feud underscores a potential rupture in political alliances and economic interests.

The scheduled call comes amid concerns that the feud could impact the political landscape and business operations, given Musk's significant backing in Trump's previous campaigns and potential Senate voting disruptions.

