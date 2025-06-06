SpaceX vs. Trump: The Cosmic Showdown Over Dragon Capsule Threats

In a dramatic online confrontation, President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk clashed over social media on Thursday, leading to Musk's threat of decommissioning SpaceX's Dragon capsule—a vital link to the International Space Station (ISS). The exchange surfaced after Trump warned of potential cuts to SpaceX's government contracts.

Initially, Musk responded assertively via a post on platform X, stating that he would 'begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.' However, the intrigue was short-lived as Musk later clarified he would not proceed with the action, minimizing immediate impacts on NASA's reliance on SpaceX.

SpaceX's Dragon capsule remains a cornerstone for US access to the ISS, especially with Boeing's Starliner experiencing complications and Russia's Soyuz providing the only alternative. This highlights SpaceX's strategic importance, not only for transportation but also for ongoing NASA missions, as they continue to evolve alongside geopolitical considerations.

