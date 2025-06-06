Left Menu

SpaceX vs. Trump: The Cosmic Showdown Over Dragon Capsule Threats

Elon Musk and Donald Trump sparred online, with Musk threatening to decommission SpaceX's Dragon capsule after Trump threatened to cut government contracts with SpaceX. While Musk later backtracked, SpaceX remains crucial for NASA missions. Concurrently, Boeing’s Starliner faces challenges, and Russia's Soyuz offers alternative transport to the ISS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic online confrontation, President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk clashed over social media on Thursday, leading to Musk's threat of decommissioning SpaceX's Dragon capsule—a vital link to the International Space Station (ISS). The exchange surfaced after Trump warned of potential cuts to SpaceX's government contracts.

Initially, Musk responded assertively via a post on platform X, stating that he would 'begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.' However, the intrigue was short-lived as Musk later clarified he would not proceed with the action, minimizing immediate impacts on NASA's reliance on SpaceX.

SpaceX's Dragon capsule remains a cornerstone for US access to the ISS, especially with Boeing's Starliner experiencing complications and Russia's Soyuz providing the only alternative. This highlights SpaceX's strategic importance, not only for transportation but also for ongoing NASA missions, as they continue to evolve alongside geopolitical considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

