Tata and BEL Join Forces for Indigenous Electronics Development

Tata Electronics, on Friday, announced a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) aimed at advancing domestic electronics and semiconductor development. The announcement came with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), symbolizing a crucial step towards creating indigenous solutions.

The MoU was signed on June 5, 2025, by Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Electronics, and Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of BEL, at Tata Group's Bombay House headquarters in Mumbai. BEL, a key contributor to India's defense technology, specializes in advanced electronics manufacturing.

This partnership pledges collaboration on semiconductor fabrication, outsourced assembly, and design services. The goal is to address BEL's current and evolving needs for microcontrollers, systems-on-chip, and processors through collaborative knowledge sharing and manufacturing innovation.

