Infosys Inaugurates Cutting-Edge TechFin Hub in Gujarat

Infosys has launched a new development center in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, aiming to deliver advanced digital solutions for global BFSI clients. The facility, which can host over 1,000 employees, focuses on critical domains like digital banking and capital markets using technologies like AI and blockchain.

Updated: 08-06-2025 10:46 IST
  • India

Infosys has established a state-of-the-art development center at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar to craft cutting-edge solutions for Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors.

Inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, the facility is poised to house over 1,000 employees who will operate in a versatile hybrid model.

The center, dubbed a TechFin hub, will focus on delivering progressive digital solutions in areas such as digital banking, regulatory affairs, and trade finance. By integrating advanced technologies like AI, generative AI, cloud solutions, and blockchain, the hub aims to enhance cross-border services and elevate India's global standing in financial technology.

