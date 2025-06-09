Starbucks China's Strategic Price Drop: Navigating Competitive Waters

Amidst growing competition and cautious consumer spending, Starbucks China has announced a reduction in the prices of some iced drinks by an average of 5 yuan, effective from Tuesday. This strategic move aims to make select beverages more accessible across the country, the company revealed in a Weixin social media post on Monday.

Starbucks, which considers China its second-largest market after the U.S., faces stiff competition from domestic brands like Luckin Coffee and Cotti that offer drinks significantly cheaper. Additionally, major tech firms such as JD.com and Alibaba are increasingly venturing into food delivery, further intensifying the market.

While the company denies this is a response to a price war, insiders suggest Starbucks is targeting non-coffee drink consumers in afternoon slots to attract a larger customer base. This strategy aligns with its previous statements of not lowering prices merely to outbid rivals, instead aiming for a long-term marketing approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)