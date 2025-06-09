Left Menu

Apple Faces Major Hurdles Amidst AI & Regulatory Challenges At Key Conference

Apple is tackling both technical and regulatory obstacles as its annual developer conference looms. Delays in AI advancements have left the company lagging behind rivals like Google and Meta. Moreover, looming tariffs and legal hurdles against its App Store pose serious threats. Analysts remain skeptical of Apple's position in the AI race.

Apple is navigating intricate technical and regulatory hurdles as its annual developer conference unfolds on Monday. Key executive speeches are expected to address these thorny issues, particularly focusing on delayed AI features that have put Apple at a disadvantage compared to industry rivals such as Google and Microsoft.

Technical setbacks include postponed improvements to Siri, Apple's digital assistant, which risk eroding Apple's market position amid competitors rapidly advancing their own AI capabilities. Additionally, the company's dominant App Store is under scrupulous examination by U.S. and European courts due to its steep fees, further complicating Apple's operational landscape.

While the Vision Pro headset remains one of Apple's high-end offerings, its success is undercut by lighter, cheaper alternatives by Google and Meta. The increasing partnership with firms like OpenAI is seen as a tactical necessity rather than a technological lead. Yet, analysts maintain a conservative outlook on smart glasses' commercial viability, suggesting Apple may not suffer significantly by aligning with external AI resource experts.

