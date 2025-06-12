Changan's Strategic Drive into the European Market: A 2025 Vision
The 2025 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition showcased Changan Automobile's innovative models and production technologies. European media praised Changan's automation and market strategy, particularly its focus on BEVs and PHEVs. Changan plans to expand selectively in Europe, aiming to establish a significant presence by 2025's end.
- Country:
- China
The 2025 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition witnessed prominent European media visiting China to explore Changan Automobile's latest models and technologies. This event highlighted Changan's commitment to expanding its footprint in the European market.
At the International Auto Exhibition, Changan's state-of-the-art technologies and models impressed European visitors. Influencer Grzegorz Konieczny and vlogger Michele Ponte noted the high level of automation and comfort during their factory tour and test drives, respectively.
Changan is gearing up for a comprehensive European expansion, prioritizing models like the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07. With a targeted strategic approach, the automaker plans to penetrate key European markets, while continuing to innovate with BEV and PHEV offerings.
ALSO READ
India Soars to Third-Largest Aviation Market: Challenges and Innovations Propel Growth
Feindef 2025: A Global Hub for Defense Agreements and Innovations
Government Revamps Heavy Vehicle Fund to Drive Clean Freight Innovation
Pioneering EV Innovation: Ather Energy Collaborates with Infineon Technologies
Microsoft and Yotta Collaborate to Drive AI Innovation in India