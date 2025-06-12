Left Menu

Changan's Strategic Drive into the European Market: A 2025 Vision

The 2025 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition showcased Changan Automobile's innovative models and production technologies. European media praised Changan's automation and market strategy, particularly its focus on BEVs and PHEVs. Changan plans to expand selectively in Europe, aiming to establish a significant presence by 2025's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chongqing | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:20 IST
Changan's Strategic Drive into the European Market: A 2025 Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The 2025 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition witnessed prominent European media visiting China to explore Changan Automobile's latest models and technologies. This event highlighted Changan's commitment to expanding its footprint in the European market.

At the International Auto Exhibition, Changan's state-of-the-art technologies and models impressed European visitors. Influencer Grzegorz Konieczny and vlogger Michele Ponte noted the high level of automation and comfort during their factory tour and test drives, respectively.

Changan is gearing up for a comprehensive European expansion, prioritizing models like the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07. With a targeted strategic approach, the automaker plans to penetrate key European markets, while continuing to innovate with BEV and PHEV offerings.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025