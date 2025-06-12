Changan's Strategic Drive into the European Market: A 2025 Vision

The 2025 Chongqing International Auto Exhibition witnessed prominent European media visiting China to explore Changan Automobile's latest models and technologies. This event highlighted Changan's commitment to expanding its footprint in the European market.

At the International Auto Exhibition, Changan's state-of-the-art technologies and models impressed European visitors. Influencer Grzegorz Konieczny and vlogger Michele Ponte noted the high level of automation and comfort during their factory tour and test drives, respectively.

Changan is gearing up for a comprehensive European expansion, prioritizing models like the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07. With a targeted strategic approach, the automaker plans to penetrate key European markets, while continuing to innovate with BEV and PHEV offerings.