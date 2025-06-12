Left Menu

India's Digital Transformation: A Tech-First Viksit Bharat Under Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes technology's role in revolutionizing India over the past 11 years, enhancing service delivery and transparency. This digital transformation has not only driven innovation and governance but has also uplifted citizens, with initiatives like UPI and Digital India bridging gaps and unlocking opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:31 IST
India's Digital Transformation: A Tech-First Viksit Bharat Under Modi
Digital Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted his administration's technology-driven progress over the past 11 years, describing it as transformative for India's growth.

The PM credited India's youth for driving innovation, making the nation a global tech leader, and bolstering self-reliance.

Key achievements include significant direct benefit transfers, the launch of foreign satellites, and digital advancements across various sectors, reflecting a tech-first governance approach.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025