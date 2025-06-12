India's Digital Transformation: A Tech-First Viksit Bharat Under Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes technology's role in revolutionizing India over the past 11 years, enhancing service delivery and transparency. This digital transformation has not only driven innovation and governance but has also uplifted citizens, with initiatives like UPI and Digital India bridging gaps and unlocking opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted his administration's technology-driven progress over the past 11 years, describing it as transformative for India's growth.
The PM credited India's youth for driving innovation, making the nation a global tech leader, and bolstering self-reliance.
Key achievements include significant direct benefit transfers, the launch of foreign satellites, and digital advancements across various sectors, reflecting a tech-first governance approach.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Soars to Third-Largest Aviation Market: Challenges and Innovations Propel Growth
Feindef 2025: A Global Hub for Defense Agreements and Innovations
Government Revamps Heavy Vehicle Fund to Drive Clean Freight Innovation
Pioneering EV Innovation: Ather Energy Collaborates with Infineon Technologies
Microsoft and Yotta Collaborate to Drive AI Innovation in India