Kyndryl Partners with ESAF Bank for Digital Transformation

Kyndryl, a prominent provider of enterprise technology services, has joined forces with ESAF Small Finance Bank to revolutionize its digital infrastructure. As part of the 'StratoNeXt' initiative, Kyndryl will assist ESAF in modernizing its technological framework, facilitating regulatory compliance, and ensuring a smooth digital banking experience.

The collaboration will focus on creating a modern, resilient infrastructure to support ESAF Bank's strategy to promote financial inclusion. This partnership is set to include the introduction of a multi-layered cybersecurity framework that will strengthen ESAF's security measures while enabling the delivery of secure and innovative banking solutions.

Furthermore, Kyndryl will establish a dedicated support and delivery center in Kochi, leveraging the region's skilled workforce to enhance service capabilities. This move aligns with Kyndryl's commitment to fostering local employment and expanding its delivery network in South India.

(With inputs from agencies.)