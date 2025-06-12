India's Cyber Defense Triumph: Operation Sindoor Foils Two Lakh Attacks
In a significant achievement, India has successfully thwarted approximately two lakh cyberattacks aimed at its power infrastructure during Operation Sindoor, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday.
Khattar, addressing a press conference marking the 11th anniversary of the BJP-led Central government, emphasized the increasing threat of cyberattacks in the technological age. He reassured the public of the effectiveness of India's cybersecurity systems, highlighting that the power department successfully countered these cyber threats without any damage.
He noted that while these attacks can originate from anywhere globally, India's cybersecurity team remains vigilant and capable of preventing future breaches, discouraging attackers with repeated failures.
