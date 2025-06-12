Italian Surveillance Scandal Unfolds: Journalists Targeted by Spyware

In a deepening surveillance scandal, internet watchdog Citizen Lab reported that Italian journalist Ciro Pellegrino was targeted by spyware from U.S.-owned Paragon, prompting significant controversy in Italy. Pellegrino, from the online newspaper Fanpage, found his iPhone had been compromised, months after colleague Francesco Cancellato received similar alerts.

This revelation has fueled debate and media scrutiny of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, with Fanpage already known for critical coverage. The government and Paragon have since severed ties, offering conflicting accounts of their parting while Paragon referred back to a statement suggesting Italian authorities ignored an offer to investigate system misuse.

The Italian parliamentary panel confirmed Paragon's tools were used for law enforcement but not against Fanpage, yet doubts remain about the investigation's thoroughness as the panel plans further probes. Meanwhile, Citizen Lab withheld details about another European journalist targeted by the same spyware, heightening concerns over media freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)