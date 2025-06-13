Voyager Technologies Soars with IPO Success

Voyager Technologies has reported a successful initial public offering, raising $382.8 million on Tuesday. The company's U.S. IPO capitalized on the heightened global demand for space and defense technologies.

Investors snapped up approximately 12.35 million shares at an impressive $31 per share, surpassing the expected price range.

This strategic move by Voyager occurs against a backdrop of globally increased military expenditure, reflecting an urgency in advancing mission-critical space and defense solutions.