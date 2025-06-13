Left Menu

Voyager Technologies Soars with IPO Success

Voyager Technologies, a space and defense firm, raised $382.8 million through its U.S. IPO, selling 12.35 million shares at $31 each. This comes amid increased global military spending on mission-critical technologies, surpassing the company's marketed range of $26 to $29 per share.

13-06-2025
Voyager Technologies has reported a successful initial public offering, raising $382.8 million on Tuesday. The company's U.S. IPO capitalized on the heightened global demand for space and defense technologies.

Investors snapped up approximately 12.35 million shares at an impressive $31 per share, surpassing the expected price range.

This strategic move by Voyager occurs against a backdrop of globally increased military expenditure, reflecting an urgency in advancing mission-critical space and defense solutions.

