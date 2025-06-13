Left Menu

Political Pressure Relocates Orthodox Jewish Rabbis Conference Out of Sarajevo

The Conference of European Rabbis relocated its biannual meeting from Sarajevo to Munich due to political pressure and hotel cancellations. The event faced resistance in Sarajevo, where local media reported support for Israel in the Gaza war. This prompted concerns of rising antisemitism.

Updated: 13-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:39 IST
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

The Conference of European Rabbis has been forced to relocate its biannual meeting from Sarajevo to Munich following intense political pressure and a mass hotel booking cancellation. The conference, intended to address issues affecting the Jewish community across Europe, was initially scheduled to occur in Bosnia's capital.

However, backlash arose in the predominantly Muslim city after local media claimed that the rabbis planned to express support for Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt criticized the treatment of the conference as "disgraceful" and confirmed the relocation to Munich.

Jakob Finci, leader of Bosnia's Jewish Community, noted that the hotel did not respond to inquiries regarding the cancellation. The situation has heightened concerns of antisemitism amid the Gaza war, with many in Sarajevo expressing solidarity with Gaza civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

