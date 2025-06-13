Left Menu

Pop Mart's New Sparkle: From Blind Boxes to Jewels

Pop Mart, famed for its 'ugly-cute' Labubu character, has launched its first jewellery store, Popop, in Shanghai. Despite a sluggish economy, the company's vibrant characters have captivated consumers both locally and globally, boosting its market valuation and attracting significant investor attention. Popop offers a range of accessories priced for mass appeal and emotional satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:44 IST
Pop Mart's New Sparkle: From Blind Boxes to Jewels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pop Mart, the 'blind box' toymaker celebrated for the 'ugly-cute' allure of its Labubu character, has ventured into the jewellery market with the opening of its first store, Popop, in Shanghai. The new store offers accessories featuring Pop Mart's top-selling characters such as Labubu, Molly, and Skullpanda.

Despite China's protracted property downturn and languid economic climate, Pop Mart's charming and affordable toys continue to enjoy robust demand worldwide. This surge in popularity has significantly bolstered its share price, which has risen over 200% this year. Investor Zhang Ming, who owns Pop Mart stocks valued at 100 million yuan, traveled from Chongqing to assess the new venture and consider increasing his investment.

Popop's prices range from 350 yuan for simpler pieces to 2,699 yuan for ornate necklaces, all adorned with its signature characters. While the traditional Pop Mart stores draw fans with 'blind box' toys starting at 69 yuan, the brand's limited editions have evolved into highly sought-after collectibles, exemplified by a Labubu figure recently auctioned for a record 1.08 million yuan.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025