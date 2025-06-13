Pop Mart's New Sparkle: From Blind Boxes to Jewels

Pop Mart, the 'blind box' toymaker celebrated for the 'ugly-cute' allure of its Labubu character, has ventured into the jewellery market with the opening of its first store, Popop, in Shanghai. The new store offers accessories featuring Pop Mart's top-selling characters such as Labubu, Molly, and Skullpanda.

Despite China's protracted property downturn and languid economic climate, Pop Mart's charming and affordable toys continue to enjoy robust demand worldwide. This surge in popularity has significantly bolstered its share price, which has risen over 200% this year. Investor Zhang Ming, who owns Pop Mart stocks valued at 100 million yuan, traveled from Chongqing to assess the new venture and consider increasing his investment.

Popop's prices range from 350 yuan for simpler pieces to 2,699 yuan for ornate necklaces, all adorned with its signature characters. While the traditional Pop Mart stores draw fans with 'blind box' toys starting at 69 yuan, the brand's limited editions have evolved into highly sought-after collectibles, exemplified by a Labubu figure recently auctioned for a record 1.08 million yuan.