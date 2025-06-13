EU Pledges Additional €1 Billion to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
The European Union has announced an additional €1 billion in financial aid to Ukraine, raising its total support to nearly €150 billion. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared the news on social media, highlighting the EU's continued commitment to assist Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.
In a significant financial gesture, the European Union has committed an additional €1 billion to aid Ukraine, according to a statement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
This latest disbursement brings the EU's total support for Ukraine to close to €150 billion since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion.
President von der Leyen announced this development via social media platform X, underscoring the EU's enduring backing for Ukraine in the face of relentless conflict.
