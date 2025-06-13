Left Menu

EU Pledges Additional €1 Billion to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

The European Union has announced an additional €1 billion in financial aid to Ukraine, raising its total support to nearly €150 billion. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared the news on social media, highlighting the EU's continued commitment to assist Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Updated: 13-06-2025 16:03 IST
EU Pledges Additional €1 Billion to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
In a significant financial gesture, the European Union has committed an additional €1 billion to aid Ukraine, according to a statement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This latest disbursement brings the EU's total support for Ukraine to close to €150 billion since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion.

President von der Leyen announced this development via social media platform X, underscoring the EU's enduring backing for Ukraine in the face of relentless conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

