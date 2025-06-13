EU Pledges Additional €1 Billion to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant financial gesture, the European Union has committed an additional €1 billion to aid Ukraine, according to a statement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This latest disbursement brings the EU's total support for Ukraine to close to €150 billion since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion.

President von der Leyen announced this development via social media platform X, underscoring the EU's enduring backing for Ukraine in the face of relentless conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)