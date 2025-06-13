Left Menu

Delhi Hospitals Hit by Cyber Attack

Delhi Police are investigating a cyber attack on the servers of two hospitals in the city. The incident, affecting Parmanand Multi-Superspeciality Hospital and NKS Superspeciality Hospital, was reported on June 11. Technical experts are involved in tracing the attack's origins and identifying the culprits.

The Delhi Police have initiated a probe into a cyber attack targeting the servers of two city hospitals, as reported by police sources on Friday.

The affected institutions, Parmanand Multi-Superspeciality Hospital and NKS Superspeciality Hospital, experienced the hack on June 11, which was promptly reported to authorities.

Despite the incident, the hospitals' management has yet to respond, while police engage technical experts to trace the attack's origins and pinpoint those accountable.

