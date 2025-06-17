WhatsApp Introduces Ads: A New Journey for Meta
WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, will introduce ads in the app's Updates tab, used by 1.5 billion people daily. The ads aim to create a new revenue stream without altering the personal messaging experience. Meta's initiative includes targeted ads, subscription-based channels, and promotional options for business visibility.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant shift, WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta Platforms, announced the introduction of advertisements in its Updates tab. This move aims to tap into its massive user base of 1.5 billion daily active users, while keeping personal chats ad-free, as part of Meta's strategy to unlock new revenue streams.
The company assured users that the personal messaging experience would remain unchanged, with end-to-end encryption maintained for messages, calls, and statuses. The ads will be targeted based on demographics and user interactions rather than personal messaging content.
WhatsApp's new monetization approach includes additional features such as subscription fees for exclusive channel updates and promotional tools for businesses. This development underscores Meta's growing reliance on advertising revenue, which comprised the majority of its USD 164.5 billion revenue in 2025.
