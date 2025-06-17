Left Menu

WhatsApp Introduces Ads: A New Journey for Meta

WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, will introduce ads in the app's Updates tab, used by 1.5 billion people daily. The ads aim to create a new revenue stream without altering the personal messaging experience. Meta's initiative includes targeted ads, subscription-based channels, and promotional options for business visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-06-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 06:21 IST
WhatsApp Introduces Ads: A New Journey for Meta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant shift, WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta Platforms, announced the introduction of advertisements in its Updates tab. This move aims to tap into its massive user base of 1.5 billion daily active users, while keeping personal chats ad-free, as part of Meta's strategy to unlock new revenue streams.

The company assured users that the personal messaging experience would remain unchanged, with end-to-end encryption maintained for messages, calls, and statuses. The ads will be targeted based on demographics and user interactions rather than personal messaging content.

WhatsApp's new monetization approach includes additional features such as subscription fees for exclusive channel updates and promotional tools for businesses. This development underscores Meta's growing reliance on advertising revenue, which comprised the majority of its USD 164.5 billion revenue in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025