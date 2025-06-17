Bengaluru Launches Global Innovation Hub at BACL
The Karnataka government, BACL, and ANSR have launched District I, a Global Innovation Hub within BACL's Business Park. The hub aims to enhance India's innovation ecosystem, focusing on AI, blockchain, and other advanced technologies. It will support entrepreneurship and innovation across various industries.
The Karnataka government, in collaboration with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd. (BACL) and ANSR, unveiled a striking new initiative—a Global Innovation Hub, named District I. Situated within BACL's Business Park, this pioneering hub seeks to bolster India's innovation ecosystem to a global level.
District I will fast-track deep-tech entrepreneurship, foster enterprise-driven innovation, and facilitate the commercialization of academic research. Significant focus will be placed on advanced technologies like AI, quantum computing, and blockchain to nurture critical industries such as aerospace and defense, areas where Bengaluru already excels.
Positioned at Bengaluru Airport City's expanding 28 million sq. ft. Business Park, District I is designed to become a one-stop destination, blending cutting-edge R&D hubs with educational, health, and lifestyle offerings. The initiative aims to forge Bengaluru's status as the world's next great hub of innovation, according to Karnataka's Secretary of the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, Ekroop Caur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
