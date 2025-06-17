Bharat Forge Secures Strategic UAV Deal with Turgis Gaillard

Bharat Forge Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with French firm Turgis Gaillard aimed at offering the AAROK unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to India's Ministry of Defence. This was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The AAROK UAV, classified as MALE (Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance), promises to deliver state-of-the-art technology while minimizing costs for acquisition and deployment. Equipped with advanced sensors and radar, it is designed for high-altitude, long-duration surveillance missions, providing the capability to monitor adversaries discreetly.

Bharat Forge will establish local production facilities to manufacture the AAROK UAV, ensuring India's armed forces have access to this advanced technology while achieving complete autonomy in maintenance and overhaul operations. Capable of carrying over 1.5 tonnes, the UAV integrates seamlessly into existing military command systems, enhancing tactical situational awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)