Guarding Against Cyber Threats: Insights from Google’s Heather Adkins

In an era where online threats are increasingly sophisticated, Heather Adkins, Vice President of Engineering at Google Security, shares expert strategies for navigating the virtual world securely. She stresses the importance of choosing strong passwords and embracing one-time passwords whenever available, in conjunction with regular software updates.

Adkins, an original member of the Google Security Team, underscores the need for users to approach online interactions with skepticism, especially when faced with out-of-the-ordinary messages, to prevent falling victim to cyber scams.

Amid the surge in cyber frauds in India, with AI-aided deceptive tactics gaining ground, Google has introduced its Safety Charter to harness AI in mitigating these threats, aiming to fortify users' defenses and maintain cybersecurity integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)