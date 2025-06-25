Left Menu

Worldline's Turmoil: The Dirty Payments Investigation

Worldline shares plummeted following allegations from European media claiming the company concealed client fraud. The company emphasized tightened risk controls and the end of relationships with non-compliant clients. An investigation by the DNB into the Dutch unit highlighted weak controls, with Worldline stopping services to some clients under regulatory pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:11 IST
Worldline's Turmoil: The Dirty Payments Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Worldline's shares took a massive hit on Wednesday, losing a third of their value, after accusations emerged from 21 European media outlets. These allegations suggested that the French digital payments company had concealed client fraud to protect its revenue streams.

Following these claims, Worldline issued a statement, highlighting its efforts since 2023 to fortify merchant risk controls and sever ties with non-compliant clients. The investigation, titled 'Dirty Payments,' pointed to Worldline's alleged acceptance of suspicious clients including those in pornography, gambling, and dating sectors.

The Dutch central bank previously opened an investigation into Worldline's unit, Global Collect Services, revealing insufficient controls. In response to allegations, Worldline halted payment processing from non-compliant customers. Worldline, a significant entity in Europe, processes transactions worth 500 billion euros annually and has imposed stricter oversight on remaining high-risk clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025