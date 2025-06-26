Operation Sindoor: Trusted Triumph of Brahmos and Akash Missiles
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the success of Brahmos and Akash missiles, tested during Operation Sindoor, and announced new investments in a CEL-ESDS green data centre. CEL plays a key role in missile component supply, marking significant progress in defense and technology sectors in the region.
In a significant political statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the successful testing of Brahmos and Akash missiles on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. These missiles, now globally recognized, symbolize India's burgeoning defense capabilities.
Adityanath, while laying the foundation stone of a CEL-ESDS green data centre, revealed that Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore over the past eight years, with a substantial portion earmarked for the defense sector.
He emphasized CEL's pivotal role in missile production, particularly in the supply of components, as the first-of-its-kind data centre project in India demonstrates CEL's remarkable potential and growth, pointing towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).
