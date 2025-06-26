Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Trusted Triumph of Brahmos and Akash Missiles

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the success of Brahmos and Akash missiles, tested during Operation Sindoor, and announced new investments in a CEL-ESDS green data centre. CEL plays a key role in missile component supply, marking significant progress in defense and technology sectors in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:43 IST
Operation Sindoor: Trusted Triumph of Brahmos and Akash Missiles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the successful testing of Brahmos and Akash missiles on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. These missiles, now globally recognized, symbolize India's burgeoning defense capabilities.

Adityanath, while laying the foundation stone of a CEL-ESDS green data centre, revealed that Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore over the past eight years, with a substantial portion earmarked for the defense sector.

He emphasized CEL's pivotal role in missile production, particularly in the supply of components, as the first-of-its-kind data centre project in India demonstrates CEL's remarkable potential and growth, pointing towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025