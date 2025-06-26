ShopOS Secures $20 Million to Revolutionize Commerce with AI

AI commerce startup ShopOS has raised $20 million in investment from 3STATE Ventures, a venture led by Binny Bansal. This funding will enable the Bengaluru-based company to accelerate its platform development, enhance its Product and Engineering team, and onboard additional brand partners, according to an official statement from the company.

ShopOS operates as an AI-driven operating system specifically designed for the commerce sector. The startup is working on building the future commerce stack with artificial intelligence at its core, offering significant potential in empowering brands to navigate cross-border commerce and achieve hyper-personalization, Bansal noted.

With a client base spanning India, Europe, and the UAE, ShopOS is making strides in becoming a key player in the global commerce arena by leveraging AI technologies to reshape conventional commerce practices.

