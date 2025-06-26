Left Menu

ShopOS Secures $20 Million to Revolutionize Commerce with AI

AI commerce startup ShopOS has secured $20 million in funding from 3STATE Ventures, led by Binny Bansal. The Bengaluru-based company aims to enhance platform development, expand its team, and onboard more brand partners. ShopOS focuses on AI-driven solutions for cross-border commerce and hyper-personalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AI commerce startup ShopOS has raised $20 million in investment from 3STATE Ventures, a venture led by Binny Bansal. This funding will enable the Bengaluru-based company to accelerate its platform development, enhance its Product and Engineering team, and onboard additional brand partners, according to an official statement from the company.

ShopOS operates as an AI-driven operating system specifically designed for the commerce sector. The startup is working on building the future commerce stack with artificial intelligence at its core, offering significant potential in empowering brands to navigate cross-border commerce and achieve hyper-personalization, Bansal noted.

With a client base spanning India, Europe, and the UAE, ShopOS is making strides in becoming a key player in the global commerce arena by leveraging AI technologies to reshape conventional commerce practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

