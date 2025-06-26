Revolution in Railway Construction: India's First 3D-Printed Railway Hut
The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has achieved a pioneering feat by constructing India's first 3D-printed railway building at Parvatipuram station in Andhra Pradesh. This avant-garde hut, spanning 100 square meters, serves as a functional space and shelter for railway track maintainers, commonly known as gangmen.
Constructed using a 3D concrete printer, the project represents an innovative departure from traditional building methods, taking only 25 days for completion. The construction employed advanced materials like ultra-high performance concrete and lightweight concrete, promising enhanced durability and speedier building processes.
The RVNL aspires to extend this modern technology across India's rail infrastructure projects. As expressed by Pradeep Gaur, chairman and managing director of RVNL, this initiative is a testament to the organization's dedication to sustainability and efficiency, potentially transforming future infrastructure development practices.
