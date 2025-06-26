A Venetian Affair: Bezos and Sanchez's Spectacular Wedding Sparks Debate

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez commenced a grand three-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, on Thursday. The event, expected to cost around $50 million, sees high-profile guests such as Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, and Oprah Winfrey attending, amidst tight security and protests.

Venice's community is divided over the wedding's impact, with some residents and politicians seeing it as an economic boon, while protesters argue it symbolizes the city's commodification for the ultra-wealthy. Despite the protests, the lavish celebrations continue, including a ban on pedestrian traffic in certain areas to ensure privacy.

The wedding festivities, culminating in a ceremony on San Giorgio island, are seen as a testament to Venice's allure as a luxury wedding destination, following events like George Clooney's wedding in 2014. Debate continues on balancing tourist influx with local interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)