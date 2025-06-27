Global Scrutiny on Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Over Privacy Concerns

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which claimed in January to have developed a cost-effective AI model rivaling ChatGPT, is now facing global scrutiny over its security and privacy policies. DeepSeek admits to storing personal data, including user requests and uploaded files, on computers in China, raising privacy concerns internationally.

Australia, Germany, India, and several other countries have taken measures against DeepSeek over data safety implications. Australia banned its use on government devices, while Germany has requested its removal from Apple and Google stores. India has advised against using such AI tools for official purposes, citing risks to government document confidentiality.

Other nations, including Italy, South Korea, and Taiwan, have either launched investigations or imposed restrictions citing security risks. Additionally, the Netherlands and the United States are reviewing measures against DeepSeek, highlighting significant international concern about the startup's data handling practices.