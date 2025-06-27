Germany Urges Removal of Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Over Data Concerns
Germany's data protection commissioner has requested Apple and Google to remove Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from app stores due to data protection issues. DeepSeek allegedly transfers users' personal data to China without adequate protection. The move echoes similar actions in Europe and the U.S. against the firm.
Germany's data protection commissioner, Meike Kamp, has urged tech giants Apple and Google to expunge Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from their app stores, citing significant data protection concerns. This plea follows a parallel trend across other regions, reflecting a mounting unease over data privacy issues linked to the startup.
Kamp announced on Friday that her call to action resulted from DeepSeek's purported illicit transfer of users' personal data to China. While both tech companies have acknowledged the request, they are yet to resolve whether to enforce the app's blockage in Germany; no deadline for this decision has been stipulated.
DeepSeek has not addressed requests for comment, while Apple's response remains unprompted. Notably, DeepSeek gained prominence earlier this year when it claimed to rival top U.S. AI models at a lower cost, but its security measures have invited scrutiny across Europe and the U.S.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- DeepSeek
- Apple
- data protection
- privacy
- AI startup
- China
- data transfer
- app stores
ALSO READ
Pxin.in: Redefining Privacy Screen Guards with BLUVLIGHTBLOCK® Technology
Iran's Call to Ditch WhatsApp Over Privacy Concerns
Judge Strikes Down Biden-Era Privacy Rule Protecting Abortion and Gender Transition Patients
Privacy vs Transparency: The CCTV Election Footage Debate
Child Rights Commission Challenges BJP Leader on Privacy Breach