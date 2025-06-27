Left Menu

Germany Urges Removal of Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Over Data Concerns

Germany's data protection commissioner has requested Apple and Google to remove Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from app stores due to data protection issues. DeepSeek allegedly transfers users' personal data to China without adequate protection. The move echoes similar actions in Europe and the U.S. against the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:10 IST
Germany Urges Removal of Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Over Data Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's data protection commissioner, Meike Kamp, has urged tech giants Apple and Google to expunge Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from their app stores, citing significant data protection concerns. This plea follows a parallel trend across other regions, reflecting a mounting unease over data privacy issues linked to the startup.

Kamp announced on Friday that her call to action resulted from DeepSeek's purported illicit transfer of users' personal data to China. While both tech companies have acknowledged the request, they are yet to resolve whether to enforce the app's blockage in Germany; no deadline for this decision has been stipulated.

DeepSeek has not addressed requests for comment, while Apple's response remains unprompted. Notably, DeepSeek gained prominence earlier this year when it claimed to rival top U.S. AI models at a lower cost, but its security measures have invited scrutiny across Europe and the U.S.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025