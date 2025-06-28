L&T Technology Services Unveils Cutting-Edge Engineering Design Hub in Texas

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has launched a new state-of-the-art engineering design center in Plano, Texas. The center aims to expand the company's US footprint and boost India-US collaboration in high-tech manufacturing.

The facility, compliant with International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), is designed to develop defense-related technologies and cybersecurity systems. It also supports smart city infrastructure. Employing 100 engineers initially, the center is expected to create over 350 high-skilled jobs across sectors like mobility, aerospace, AI, and digital manufacturing.

The opening event was attended by notable figures including Plano Mayor John B Muns and US Senator Ted Cruz. Various advanced technologies were showcased, such as the LTTS iDriVe platform and Fusion AI Platform. This center represents a significant advancement in the India-US technological partnership.