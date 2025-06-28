WTMF: India's First Emotionally Aware AI Companion
WTMF (What's The Matter, Friend?), developed by Hyderabad-based Knockverse Private Limited, is India's first emotionally aware AI companion. It targets the gap left by clinical mental health apps by offering emotional intelligence and cultural sensitivity. The app, designed for presence not productivity, is set to launch in August 2025.
Hyderabad-based startup Knockverse Private Limited is poised to launch WTMF (What's The Matter, Friend?), India's inaugural emotionally intelligent AI companion, this August 2025. In a landscape where mental health apps often feel detached, WTMF promises a culturally resonant, emotionally enriching alternative.
WTMF is specifically designed to address emotional distress during late-night hours when traditional supports falter. Co-Founder Kruthivarsh Koduru explains the initiative's genesis from discussions about loneliness, highlighting the app's dual modes — 'Vent' for empathy and 'Rant' for playful engagement.
The app tailors to Gen Z and young millennials, offering a judgment-free zone for users. Knockverse is also actively seeking collaboration with impact-driven partners to further its vision of integrating kindness into technology.
