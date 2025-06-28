WTMF: India's First Emotionally Aware AI Companion

Hyderabad-based startup Knockverse Private Limited is poised to launch WTMF (What's The Matter, Friend?), India's inaugural emotionally intelligent AI companion, this August 2025. In a landscape where mental health apps often feel detached, WTMF promises a culturally resonant, emotionally enriching alternative.

WTMF is specifically designed to address emotional distress during late-night hours when traditional supports falter. Co-Founder Kruthivarsh Koduru explains the initiative's genesis from discussions about loneliness, highlighting the app's dual modes — 'Vent' for empathy and 'Rant' for playful engagement.

The app tailors to Gen Z and young millennials, offering a judgment-free zone for users. Knockverse is also actively seeking collaboration with impact-driven partners to further its vision of integrating kindness into technology.

