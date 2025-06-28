CarTrade Tech Unveils New Innovation Hub: CarTrade Labs
CarTrade Tech Limited has launched CarTrade Labs, an innovation hub aimed at utilizing generative AI and data science to foster technological advancement across its platforms. This initiative will focus on developing state-of-the-art solutions to enhance growth and innovation in the automotive and commerce ecosystems.
CarTrade Tech Limited has announced the inception of CarTrade Labs, a cutting-edge innovation hub dedicated to driving future tech growth using generative AI and data science.
The lab will support CarTrade Tech's brands, including CarWale and BikeWale, in creating advanced technologies like AI-powered dealer management systems and intelligent chatbots.
CarTrade Labs will function independently, integrating top product strategists and engineers to expedite ideas and impact the automotive sector significantly, while forging partnerships with startups and academic institutions worldwide.
