CarTrade Tech Unveils New Innovation Hub: CarTrade Labs

CarTrade Tech Limited has announced the inception of CarTrade Labs, a cutting-edge innovation hub dedicated to driving future tech growth using generative AI and data science.

The lab will support CarTrade Tech's brands, including CarWale and BikeWale, in creating advanced technologies like AI-powered dealer management systems and intelligent chatbots.

CarTrade Labs will function independently, integrating top product strategists and engineers to expedite ideas and impact the automotive sector significantly, while forging partnerships with startups and academic institutions worldwide.

