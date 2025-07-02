Auriga Research, SFRI ink pact to advance clinical research, AI-driven support for healthcare industry

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Auriga Research Private Limited on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic agreement with San Francisco Research Institute (SFRI), a US-based healthcare research and innovation organisation, to advance global clinical research, AI-driven support for the healthcare industry.

This collaboration aims to strengthen global clinical research, promote AI-integrated healthcare solutions, and expand access to compliant wellness products across India, the United States, and Africa, the company said in a statement.

''This strategic partnership with SFRI reflects our commitment to advancing global standards in clinical research and healthcare innovation. By leveraging our strengths in regulatory science, AI-driven trials, and product development, we aim to expand access to safe, effective, and globally compliant health solutions across India, the US, and Africa. It will also help identify untapped opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other emerging markets,'' Auriga Research Managing Director Saurabh Arora said.

SFRI will also support regulatory strategy, public health collaboration, and commercial partnerships in markets such as Nigeria and the US, the statement said.

This includes enabling product registration with national health agencies, connecting Auriga to distributors and marketers, and directly supporting sales outreach and supply chain strategies, it added.

''This partnership combines Auriga's clinical research expertise with our strengths in AI and regulatory capabilities to accelerate the development of compliant, patient-centric health innovations. It marks a strategic step toward bridging global regulatory ecosystems and scaling evidence-based wellness solutions across geographies by managing regulatory submissions and ensuring compliance with agencies such as the FDA, EFSA, TGA, and others,'' SFRI CEO John Ademola said.

The two organisations will jointly expand their Research Training Program through both digital platforms and in-person sessions, while also co-developing new products and AI applications for healthcare.

Additionally, both the organisations will pursue government and foundation-funded projects to further their impact on global health systems.

