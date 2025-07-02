Left Menu

Assam CM meets Gadkari, discusses key infrastructure projects in state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:44 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed with him about various key infrastructure projects in the state.

During the meeting, Sarma sought the support and cooperation from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for ensuring the timely completion of the ongoing infrastructure projects.

The Union minister assured the chief minister of MoRTH's support for time-bound implementation of the ongoing flagship national highway projects in Assam as these projects will significantly boost regional connectivity, enhance trade routes and accelerate the pace of economic growth in the Northeast.

''In New Delhi today, I had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji. We reviewed the progress of Assam's flagship infra projects and sought @MORTHIndia's cooperation in their time bound completion. Hon'ble Minister has assured us of the Ministry's undivided focus on this matter,'' Sarma wrote on X.

Earlier, the chief minister met a team from ICICI Foundation and ICICI Bank here and discussed ongoing CSR initiatives in Assam.

The meeting focused on strengthening, expanding and diversifying CSR efforts in collaboration with the government of Assam and expanding credit access for micro borrowers.

Chairman of LifeCare Ltd, Jayesh Saini, also called on the chief minister and discussed at length about the company's foray into the booming health sector in Assam and its eagerness to bring the projects to fruition soon.

LifeCare, a Kenya-based company, had inked an MoU during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati in February this year in the health sector.

