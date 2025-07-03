TCS Boosts Singapore Start-ups with AI Innovation Hub
Tata Consultancy Services is launching a high-powered innovation centre in Singapore, aimed at supporting SMEs and start-ups with AI solutions. The facility will facilitate collaboration among businesses, academia, and government agencies, driving digital transformation across various sectors.
- Country:
- Singapore
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services provider, is set to elevate Singapore's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups by launching a state-of-the-art innovation centre in the city-state. The centre, which starts operations at TCS Asia Pacific's Changi Business Park office, aims to support up to 60 businesses in developing AI solutions for real-world challenges.
The initiative will see TCS hiring up to 50 recent graduates from local universities to bolster its efforts in areas such as data science and cyber security, addressing the current talent gap faced by Singapore SMEs. Punit Agarwal, TCS Singapore's country head, emphasized the centre's role in fostering cross-sector partnerships and advancing digital transformation.
TCS, which began its Singapore operations in 1985, has over 6,600 employees in the nation and plans to expand the facility by 2026. By bridging the consulting gap for SMEs, the innovation centre promises to drive significant growth and innovation in Singapore's tech landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
E-commerce adoption hinges on perceived benefits, not ease of use, among SMEs
Revolutionizing Sports Broadcasting: TVU Technology Scores at Inter-High School Tournament
Hypersonic Missiles: A New Frontier in Military Technology
Walmart's Vriddhi Initiative Expands to Empower 100k MSMEs in India
Bhilwara Infotechnology Spins Off Talent Solutions into Texnere India for Global Expansion