TCS Boosts Singapore Start-ups with AI Innovation Hub

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services provider, is set to elevate Singapore's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups by launching a state-of-the-art innovation centre in the city-state. The centre, which starts operations at TCS Asia Pacific's Changi Business Park office, aims to support up to 60 businesses in developing AI solutions for real-world challenges.

The initiative will see TCS hiring up to 50 recent graduates from local universities to bolster its efforts in areas such as data science and cyber security, addressing the current talent gap faced by Singapore SMEs. Punit Agarwal, TCS Singapore's country head, emphasized the centre's role in fostering cross-sector partnerships and advancing digital transformation.

TCS, which began its Singapore operations in 1985, has over 6,600 employees in the nation and plans to expand the facility by 2026. By bridging the consulting gap for SMEs, the innovation centre promises to drive significant growth and innovation in Singapore's tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)