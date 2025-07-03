Left Menu

AMD Expands AI Footprint in India with Key Partnerships

AMD views India as a crucial market, teaming up with Reliance Jio to deploy GPUs in data centers, emphasizing collaborative efforts and sovereign AI capabilities. Despite competition from Nvidia, AMD remains hopeful about its growth, having also partnered with leading global tech firms to bolster AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has emerged as a significant market for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), with national giant Reliance Jio already utilizing AMD's graphic processing units (GPUs) in its data centers, according to a senior company official.

Andrew Dieckman, General Manager for AMD's Data Center GPU business unit, highlighted the ongoing partnership with Jio at the recent Advancing AI event. He indicated that AMD is actively working on future deployment plans with Jio, underscoring the importance of this collaboration.

Despite media narratives suggesting Nvidia's dominance in the GPU space, Dieckman contends that the AI sector is broad enough to accommodate multiple players. AMD's approach remains collaborative, aiming to support sovereign AI initiatives and expand its operations globally while strengthening India's AI capabilities.

